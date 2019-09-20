Bringing up The Hague ruling against China before the United Nations General Assembly is ''futile'', Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters the UN has no capability to enforce an international ruling.

"For one, it's futile. Why? Because UN has no enforcement force," he said.

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario has urged anew the Duterte administration to take up before the UN General Assembly the Philippines' win in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in July 2016, invalidating China's vast claim in the South China Sea through its nine-dash line.

He has said Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., representing President Rodrigo Duterte, could raise the issue during the 74th regular session of the UN Assembly this month.

Panelo said Duterte sees that negotiating with China is more effective.

"He (Duterte) finds it effective what he has been doing right now. There's an impasse but they continue with the talks and at the same time he's negotiating with respect to other areas of concern mutually beneficial to both," he added.

China has been rejecting the ruling by the PCA. Celerina Monte/DMS