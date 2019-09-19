An alleged high-ranking official of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-New People’s Army (NPA)- National Democratic Front (NDF) was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Laguna on Tuesday.

Dennis Seguerra Cana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Southern Luzon Command spokesman, said arrested was Antonia Dizon, said to be National Organizing Department secretary of CPP-NPA-NDF.

Cana said Dizon was captured through an arrest warrant for murder issued by Acting Executive Judge Lou Nueva of Regional Trial Court branch 7 of Bayugan City, Agusan Del Sur.

Soldiers recovered one calibre .380 pistol, one magazine with seven live ammunition, 48 pieces of live ammo for calibre .380, two blasting caps with wiring, ten blasting caps, two mobile phones, two hard disk drives, one USB flash drive, one CPP-NPA flag, one green cap with CPP logo and several subversive materials.

Cana said the arrest of Dizon is “a big blow to the CPP-NPA-NDF”.

“Previous secretaries of the organizing department who were also arrested for similar cases are Rafael Baylosis and Adelberto Silva,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS