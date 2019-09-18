The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of 324 Chinese nationals caught in allegedly engaged in cyber crimes and other illegal activities in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the aliens were apprehended in operations conducted on Monday by operatives from the BI Intelligence Division who were backed up by elements from the military, including the Western Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The aliens were rounded up in eight hotels and establishments where they were caught in the act of doing their illegal activities.

"They will undergo deportation proceedings for violating the conditions of their stay in the country and working here without permits. Initial reports indicate that most of these aliens are overstaying and undocumented,” Morente said.

He added there will be no letup in the BI's campaign against illegal aliens, especially those who use the Philippines as a venue for illegal activities, particularly unauthorized online gaming activities, cyber fraud and investment scams that prey on unsuspecting victims who are mostly abroad.

The raiding teams, led by BI Intelligence Officers Jude Hinolan and Charlie Bautista, seized hundreds of laptops, cellular phones and gadgets.

"Many of them were not able to show their passports or any travel documents," Hinolan said.

Bautista said a team of BI prosecutors were sent to Palawan to conduct preliminary investigation of the aliens.

BI Acting Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said the operations were conducted as an offshoot of reports and complaints from local officials in Puerto Princesa on the presence of many illegal Chinese workers.

Manahan said the foreigners, who were billeted in several inns and hotels, were subjected to weeks of intensive surveillance before the raids were carried out. DMS