The Bureau of Immigration ( BI) on Tuesday said a Japanese wanted in Japan for running an illegal manga website is set to be deported on September 24.

This was confirmed by BI National Operation Center chief Melvin Mabulac in a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun.

"Hoshino Romi is set to be deported to Japan on 24 September, still verifying flight details," said Mabulac.

Hoshino is a Japanese-German-Israeli who is wanted for running an illegal manga website which is prohibited in Japan.

The BI board of commissioners ordered his deportation last July 18 after he was arrested in Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on July 7. Ella Dionisio/DMS