Former Senator Rene Espina, who crafted the Philippines' first anti-drug law, passed away on Friday at the age of 89.

Republic Act No. 6425, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1972 -- the precursor of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

''The Palace expresses its deep sympathy to the family, friends, colleagues and supporters of former Senator Rene Espina,'' said Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo in a statement Sunday.

Before he was elected to the Senate in 1969, Espina served as governor of Cebu and Secretary of the Public Works, Transportation and Communication during the Marcos administration.

During the Macapagal administration, he became the youngest administrator of the Social Security Services at 33 years old from 1962 to 1963

''The Filipino people are indeed grateful for the long track record of public service Senator Espina gave to the nation. May eternal rest grant to this faithful servant of the Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, and may his soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace,'' said Panelo. DMS