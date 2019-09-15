まにら新聞ウェブ

9月15日のまにら新聞から

Zamboanga City evacuates 600 families affected by “Marilyn”

［ 143 words｜2019.9.15｜英字 ］

Almost 600 families from 13 villages in Zamboanga City were evacuated due to flooding and landslides brought about by tropical depression "Marilyn," police said on Saturday.

According to Police Regional Office 9 spokesperson Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, 65 houses, including one mosque, were also damaged as Marilyn hit the city.

"A total of five hundred ninety eight (598) families, who were affected by the said typhoon, is now at the evacuation sites," she said.

She said that personnel from the Search and Rescue of Zamboanga City Police Office, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Coast Guard, and different local government units were conducting relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

The spokesperson said a landslide incident along the road in Sitio Lugakit, Barangay Salaan took place around 10:40am on Friday.

No casualties were reported during the incident. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS