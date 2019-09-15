The Philippine National Police (PNP) launched on Saturday the "first-ever" all-women police station in Siquijor.

The police station in the Municipality of Maria was named as "Mariang Pulis" and will be headed and managed by 21 female police personnel.

According to PNP spokesperson Bernard Banac, the establishment of an all-women police station is "a game-changing reform on women empowerment."

The initiative was advocated by Central Visayas Police Chief Brigadier General Debold Sinas.

“This move will strongly advance women empowerment in promoting public safety and security services at all levels of police units and offices in the region,” Sinas said.

The women-dominated police station will cover a total of 53.37 square kilometer-land of the Municipality of Maria.

“Having initiated this new concept of gender and development for policewomen in Siquijor, the Mariang Pulis signals the time to move forward in promoting the vision and mission of the PNP in creating an opportunity for women to strengthen their role in the context of policing in the law enforcement pillar," Siquijor Provincial Police Office Director Colonel Angela Rejano said.

The Mariang Pulis will be led by its newly designated Chief of Police Captain Judith Besas.

Banac added the practice of having an all women police station goes way back even before the Spaniards came to the country.

"The women-dominated police station follows a rich history of the Municipality of Maria. Long before the Spaniards came to Siquijor, a settlement known as 'Kangminya,' named after a famous native woman, already existed. It was eventually renamed to 'Maria' in honor of 'Our Lady of Divine Providence' which became the town’s Patron Saint," explained Banac. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS