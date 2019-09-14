A magnitude 5.5 quake of tectonic origin jolted Quezon Province followed by an aftershock of magnitude 2.4 some 30 minutes later Friday afternoon.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs), the tremor was felt at 4:28 pm, with its epicenter located 46 kilometers north of Burdeos, Quezon.

In a television interview over ANC, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Undersecretary Renato Solidum said the quake was located offshore of Polilio Island.

It said damage is expected from the first quake, which has a depth of at least 62 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in Metro Manila, including Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte and Quezon City where Intensity IV was reported. In the metropolis, TV news showed employees evacuating from Malacanang and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Operations of the MRT-3 were suspended at 4:29 pm and resumed operations at 4:58 pm. But the aftershock caused a stop in train trips and MRT-3 officials announced services are back at 5:29 pm, the Department of Transportation said.

Residents in Guinayangan, Quezon also experienced Intensity III.

Other intensities recorded by Phivolcs are Intensity III in Quezon City and Tagaytay City. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS