The Film Development Council of the Philippines urged Congress on Thursday to pass a law declaring September as the Philippine movie industry month.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, FDCP head Liza Diño also expressed hope that the lawmakers would institutionalize the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino as the celebration of the Philippine Movie Industry Month.

"We hope and we aspire that we can enjoin our legislators to hopefully declare September as Philippine movie industry month, and for the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino to be institutionalized as the celebration of the Philippine Movie Industry Month," she said.

The official also invited the public to patronize the 10 Filipino movie entries in the PPP as the Philippine cinema has reached its 100th year.

The 10 entries for PPP will be shown in all cinemas nationwide on September 13-19. Celerina Monte/DMS