Tropical Depression ''Marilyn'' entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Thursday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that around 9:30 am, the tropical depression was located inside the PAR and was named "Marilyn."

According to the weather bureau's 11 am severe weather bulletin, the tropical depression's center was last seen at 1,355 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

Pagasa said Marilyn is "less likely" to make landfall.

It was monitored travelling northwest at 25 kilometers per hour carrying maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

"Today until tomorrow (Friday) morning, the trough of this tropical depression will bring light to moderate rains and intermittent heavy rain showers (during thunderstorms) over Luzon (including Metro Manila) and Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao and Soccskargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos)," Pagasa said.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions and to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices in case of landslides and flooding.

The weather bureau announced sea travel is still risky over central and easter seaboard of Visayas and the northern, eastern, and southern seaboards of Mindanao due to potentially rough sea conditions. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS