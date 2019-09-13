Malacañang expressed hope on Thursday that the Netherlands would extradite Communist Party of the Philippines ( CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo refuted Sison's claim that the order of arrest against him by a local court was politically motivated.

"He (Sison) always says that. The problem is he has a warrant. So, all he's saying are moot and academic," he said.

Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said Sison was given the opportunity to rebut evidence submitted before the court or during the preliminary investigation against him.

Asked if Sison could be extradited, he said, "Yes. Why not if the Netherelands government allows it?"

"But until such time he has faced the music, he has the problem. He should unchain himself from that illusory dream of ousting the President. Dispensation," he said, noting that communist insurgency has been there for about 50 years.

The Manila Regional Trial Court recently issued warrants of arrest against Sison and 37 other members of the CPP-New People's Army, for the mass execution of hundreds of people in Leyte, dubbed as the “Inopacan Massacre”.

Sison has been in self-exile at the Netherlands since 1987. Celerina Monte/DMS