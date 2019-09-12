The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday said the final push to end the communist armed conflict will be "firm and decisive".

"The final push to end local communist armed conflict will be firm and decisive under the guidance and direction of the national leadership," saio Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, in a statement.

"Police operations against the armed components of the communist terrorist movement will be swift and relentless just as it will be lawful and judicious," he said.

"Every Filipino deserves to live a comfortable life, free from threats of terrorism, violence and oppression," he added.

Last Tuesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the police and military to go on "full scale attack" against the communist rebels.

"They want a government, they are only few with ideologue... they think that they are the deliverance given by God to make the Philippines a better country," said Duterte.

"I have ordered the Armed Forces and the Police to go attack full-scale," he added.

Duterte said the communist rebels should be finished under his term. Ella Dionisio/DMS