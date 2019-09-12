The Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines has expressed willingness to use "upgraded military might" as President Rodrigo Duterte renewed his declaration of all-out-war against the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-New People's Army (NPA).

"Solcom will not hesitate to use the upgraded military might in our arsenal against the few communist terrorist who still refuse to abandon their arms," Dennis Cana, its spokesman, said Wednesday.

However, Cana said the primary weapon of the military is ''the cooperation with concerned government agencies, local government unit and non-government organization and the synergy that created a harmonious efforts which address the issues and concerns of our people, especially at areas where interventions are badly needed."

"This is what the Executive Order (EO) 70 intends to do through the different regional, provincial, and city task forces to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. (TF-ELCAC)," he said.

Cana reiterates the call of the military for the rebels to return to the folds of the law and avail of the livelihood program provided for them by the government.

"These are the all out efforts to finally end this communist terrorism," he added. Robina Asido/DMS