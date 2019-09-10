Malacañang said on Monday there is nothing to worry despite the confirmed cases of African swine fever in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo echoed the assurance made by the Departments of Agriculture and of Health with secretaries William Dar and Francisco Duque, respectively, even leading a boodle fight to show to the public that it is safe to consume pork products.

"I think there is no need to worry considering that the DA secretary has not cautioned us not to avoid or not to eat, or to avoid," he said in a press briefing.

He expressed belief Dar is competent to handle the situation.

"Just like any other sudden foreign disease that affects the swine industry, the DA will undertake the measures necessary to secure the public for the safety. That’s SOP (standard operating procedure)," Panelo said.

During the briefing, Panelo initially admitted he was avoiding eating pork.

"Well, me, I am avoiding it but this morning I ate. But we have to wait for the circulars or information to be coming from the DA to tell us exactly what we have to do. Those who are in the eating business which is a daily habit for all of us," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS