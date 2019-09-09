The number of convicts released through the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) who surrendered to authorities have reached to at least 65, the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded on Sunday.

As of 8 am, the data released by the PNP shows most convicts surrendered were recorded by the Cagayan Valley regional police with a total of 24 surrenderees, followed by 11 from Mimaropa, seven in Central Visayas, five in Bicol, four each in Caraga and Cordillera, three in Eastern Visayas, two in Western Visayas and one each in Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Northern Mindanao.

Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, the NCR police director, said five convicts have surrendered in Metro Manila.

He said three surrendered at the Northern Police District (NPD) while two others submitted themselves to Manila Police and Southern Police District.

According to the PNP, most of those who surrendered were convicted for rape and murder cases.

Despite the growing number of surrenderees, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año encouraged other convicts released through the GCTA to surrender for their safety.

“We are pleased with the growing number of heinous crime convicts who have heeded the President’s directive to voluntarily surrender to authorities for a re-evaluation and recomputation of their Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) by the Department of Justice (DOJ),” he said.

“We urge all those who were released under the GCTA to voluntarily surrender to the nearest Philippine National Police (PNP) station or directly to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). The PNP unit concerned shall immediately transfer their custody to the BuCor,” he noted.

Año emphasized that those who failed to surrender after 15 days will be subjected to a man-hunt by authorities.

“Through the Joint Review Committee, both the DOJ and the DILG are working overtime to review the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of RA 10592 and the BuCor Uniform Manual to plug the loopholes therein and ensure that only those truly deserving is entitled to the GCTA,” he said.

“After the lapse of the 15-day period for voluntary surrender, the remaining convicts will be the subject of a man-hunt by special tracker teams of the PNP without the need of a warrant because they are evading the full service of their respective sentences,” Año stated.

“After the re-computation of their GCTAs, those who were found to have qualified and served their full sentences in accordance with the intent of the law will be released immediately. In the meantime, they shall remain in the custody of the BuCor,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS