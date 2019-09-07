Around 100 Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic personnel will be handled by the Philippine National Police- Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) to help enforce regulations along EDSA.

Police Brigadier General Eliseo Cruz, PNP-HPG chief, said during his meeting with MMDA they agreed that 100 MMDA personnel will help to take over the Quezon City- Pasig City portion of EDSA.

"They give us 100 MMDA traffic personnel to support us," Cruz said.

"We will take over the portion of EDSA from Timog Avenue to Ortigas, northbound and southbound," he added.

Cruz said MMDA traffic enforcers and HPG personnel will be deployed in the critical points of EDSA.

"They will help in easing traffic and implementing traffic law. We will also enforce the law against those who are violating," he said.

For now, the MMDA will be deployed and be trained by HPG later on.

"For now, it is immediate deployment but from time to time we will come up with seminars on traffic enforcement so they can manage the job orderly," he said.

He said they cannot promise that the traffic flow in EDSA will be smooth with their presence.

"The volume of cars and the undisciplined drivers is the cause of traffic. We cannot do anything but to enforce the law," said Cruz.

There will be more than 200 MMDA and HPG personnel who will man their portions in EDSA. Ella Dionisio/DMS