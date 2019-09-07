Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday said there are "ambiguities" in the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Good Conduct and Time Allowance (GCTA) law as the previous administration failed to scrutinize this.

"I have read the manual, I have read the law. There are ambiguities (on the IRR) that's why it had different interpretations," Año told reporters.

The DILG chief said an IRR should remove ambiguities and uncertainties of a law.

"That is the purpose of an IRR because you cannot itemized a law that is general. The implementation is in the IRR," he said.

"I think the IRR that was signed by Senator (Leila) de Lima and (former Interior) Secretary (Mar) Roxas was not properly scrutinized," Año added.

He said he will recommend the amendment of the IRR.

"(Review is) still ongoing, (it is) 10 working days which started last week. After their work, it will be presented to (Justice) Secretary (Menardo) Guevarra and then we will have a meeting where we will review the output of the technical working group," said Año.

The DILG chief said the IRR should always go back to the intention of the law.

"The intention of the law is to really give (a) second chance to those who showed good conduct and to convert their time allowance in their favor," he said.

"So if it is written there that heinous crimes violators are excluded then don't include it," Año added.

Citing Section 1of the GCTA law or Republic Act 10592, Año said those who are convicted with heinous crimes are not included to be granted early release.

He questioned BuCor for allowing convicts to avail of the GCTA.

"Very obvious. That what is in Section 1 (is) automatically covered the section 3. Then why did BuCor had wrong interpretation? When in doubt, you can ask the Supreme Court. You can ask your higher authority for interpretation. That is why we had a problem," he said.

Año also said the previous Bureau of Corrections chiefs, including Senator Ronald Dela Rosa should face an investigation.

"We should look into it to find out if they committed violations," he said. Ella Dionisio. DMS