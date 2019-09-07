Communist Party of the Philippines ( CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison should "unchain" himself from exile and face charges in the Philippines.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo noted the warrant of arrest issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court against Sison, as well as 37 other members of the CPP-New People's Army, for the mass execution of hundreds of people in Leyte, dubbed as the “Inopacan Massacre”.

"Mr. Sison should unchain himself from his exile and face the music. His illusive if not illusory dream of wresting political power from the present dispensation should give way to a principled and courageous stand to face trial," he said.

Sison has been in exile in the Netherlands since 1987.

Like in any other case pending before any court of law, Sison said the Office of the President respects the decision of Presiding Judge Thelma Bunyi-Medina in relation to the alleged mass purging by the NPA, the armed wing of the CPP, in the 198os.

"The law is no respecter of any transgressor and prosecution therefor must proceed in accordance thereof. Mr. Sison, et al. will have their day in court," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

He said the Palace is one with the families and loved ones of the victims in calling for justice.

Panelo assured that the warrant of arrest would be served against Sison and others as directed by the judiciary.

"He (Sison) is welcome to come home to avail of his constitutional right to confront his accusers and prepare for his defense," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS