The number of crimes being committed in Metro Manila during the "Ber" months has been declining since 2016 due to police interventions and citizens' vigilance, according to National Capital Region Police Office chief Major General Guillermo Eleazar.

In the data released on Sunday, Eleazar said from 636 recorded crimes versus person on September to December 2016, the number decreased to 474 in 2017 and 357 in 2018.

For crimes versus property, the number also plunged from 899 in 2016 to 865 in 2017 and 720 last year.

“Higher crime incidents during Ber months are now a myth in NCR. We have reversed that at least since 2016,” he said.

Prior to 2016, the number of crimes during this season was high as suspects and culprits had taken this as a chance to do illegal activities since more families had gone on vacation and a lot of Filipinos had received their annual bonuses.

But because of more police interventions and increased vigilance of the citizens as well as strong public awareness through the media, Eleazar said the previous trend had changed.

“Moreover, since we have seen continuing and consistent downtrend of crimes in NCR because of our intensified campaign against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality, Ber months, being in the later part of the year, have lower crimes than the preceding Non-Ber months,” he added.

From January to August 2019, NCRPO recorded 315 crimes versus person and 666 crimes versus property. Ella Dionisio/DMS