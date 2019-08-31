Chinese President Xi Jinping has indirectly asked President Rodrigo Duterte to ban the online gaming operations in the Philippines where many Chinese nationals have been engaged into.

In a media interview in Beijing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said during the bilateral meeting with Duterte, Xi expressed appreciation of the Philippines' decision to suspend processing of new applicants for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations ( POGO).

"But he (Xi) said they will appreciate more if POGO will be eliminated or stopped," he said.

Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel, said Duterte did not reply to Xi's statement.

"The President hasn't said anything about it but I supposed he will have to study since there is - although there was no request, there was only an implied request," he said.

The study, Panelo said would likely focus on the effect on the budget and the economy if the online gambling is fully stopped.

"Will it affect the budget? You must remember that revenues are coming in, so, he'll have to consult the finance department," he explained.

China has hoped that the Philippines would totally ban the online gaming operations because of some cases of abuses and even the commission of crimes involving Chinese nationals who have been working in the POGOs.

Online gambling is illegal in China. Celerina Monte/DMS