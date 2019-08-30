The Philippine National Police ( PNP) will investigate the alleged existence of Kawsa Guihulnganon Batok Komunista (Kagubak) death squad in Negros Oriental.

In an interview with reporters, Police General Oscar Albayalde said it is the first time he heard of the group.

"There is no report yet from the regional director or even from the provincial director on the existence of the alleged death squad," Albayalde said.

"We will investigate that. I'll have to talk to the new provincial director there and the regional director if the existence of the death squad is true," he added.

During a Senate hearing last Tuesday, Senator Rissa Hontiveros urged the PNP to investigate the alleged Kagubak death squad who is responsible for the death of five persons in Negros Oriental whom they allegedly included in their hit list.

According to Hontiveros, killed by the group were lawyer Anthony Trinidad, who was number 14 on the list; Heidi Malalay Flores who was 11th; Roberto Caday, 12th; and Boy Litong and his son, who was accused of being a member of an NPA unit, both on the 15th list.

Albayalde said most victims in spate of killings in Negros Oriental have one thing in common.

"They have leanings with the left. That's one of the things we saw and we are looking at possible purging," he said.

"They sacrificed their own (member) then they blame the security forces," he added.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa said this group should be identified and be held accountable for the deaths. Ella Dionisio/DMS