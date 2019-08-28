An alleged high-ranking official of the New People’s Army (NPA) based in Metro Manila was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Quezon City on Monday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Oscar Albayalde identified the rebel as Esterlita Espinosa Suaybaguio alias Nali, 60, a resident of Unit 9H, 9th Floor Tower 5, Escalades Condominium Compound, 20th Avenue, Cubao, Quezon City.

He said Suaybaguio was arrested with information from concerned citizens about her presence in the area.

“After thorough investigation, extensive surveillance, operational research and case build up the authorities applied for search warrant against the suspect issued before the Regional Trial Court Branch 89 in Quezon City,” said Albayalde.

He said the search warrant was implemented by joint elements of the Joint Task National Capital Region (JTFNCR) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) under the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Security forces recovered one caliber 9 mm pistol, one magazine with eight live ammunition, one hand grenade, and several subversive documents.

Albayalde said following her arrest, Suaybaguio will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and Unlawful Manufacture, Sales, Acquisition, Disposition, Importation or Possession of Explosive or Incendiary Device.

According to Police Captain Rohaina Asalan, QCPD public information officer, Suaybaguio who is Secretary of Metro Manila Regional Party Committee was the secretary of White Area Committee of Komite Mindanao (KOMMID).

“She came out and exposed herself as leftist. She was positively identified by the intelligence agents on the ground and was cross-referenced with some former rebels whom she had worked with in the past and had already surrendered and who now work with the government,” said Asalan.

“She was also identified by some would-be recruits who did not continue upon hearing her teachings that were mostly communist and leaning towards overthrowing the government,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS