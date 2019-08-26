An alleged member of the New People’s Army was killed while three individuals, including two soldiers, were wounded in separate encounters in Ozamiz City early Sunday morning.

The Philippine Army’s 10th Infantry Battalion said the first clash occurred at Barangay Bagacay while the troops and the 2nd Philippine National Police Mobile Force Company were responding to the reported presence of the communist rebels in the community.

“The swift action of the government forces resulted into the recovery of one M16 rifle, four caliber .45 pistol, seven hand grenades, three motorcycles improvised explosive components and foodstuffs,” Lt. Col. Ray Tiongson, 10th IB commander, said.

Tiongson said two soldiers were wounded during the firefight and and they were immediately brought to the nearest hospital for proper medication.

In the same incident, a rebel was wounded and six others were arrested. The arrested Reds would undergo medical treatment and check-up before they would be turned over to the police for filling of appropriate charges and proper disposition.

Meanwhile, the second firefight ensued during a pursuit operation in Barangay Cogon where one rebel died.

Maj. Gen. Roberto Ancan, the 1st Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Zampelan (Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao Provinces) commander, commended the efforts of the troops.

He also expressed condolences to the family of slain NPA member.

Additional troops were sent to the area to pursue the fleeing rebels.

The 10th IB troopers have been in close coordination with the barangay officials to ensure the safety and security of the residents in the area, Ancan added. Ella Dionisio/DMS