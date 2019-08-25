Four people, including two soldiers, were killed while another one was wounded in an encounter with alleged New People's Army (NPA) members in Samar province on Friday morning.

Maj. Bard Caesar Mazo, public affairs officer of the 8th Infantry Division, said the clash occurred in the vicinity of Brgy Olera, Calbayog City, Samar around 7:15 am.

"Seven members of the terrorist NPA led by Salvador Nordan aka Badok/Gahi under Sub-Regional Committee Emporium while collecting extortion money and food stuff from the populace, armed with high-powered firearms were caught in the act by troops of 43rd Infantry Battalion which resulted to the encounter that lasted for almost two hours," he said.

Mazo said the clash has resulted to the killing of two soldiers and two rebels whose cadavers were recovered by government troops after the fire fight.

"Government troops held their ground thereby prompting NPA terrorists to run away in different directions leaving behind their two dead comrades," he said.

"The troops recovered in the scene, two dead NPA terrorists and two M14 Rifles, while the 43rd IB troops initially sustained three wounded-in-action (WIA) who were immediately evacuated for proper treatment," said Mazo.

"Two of the WIAs were later declared dead on arrival at the nearest hospital," he added.

Mazo said with the consent of their next of kin the remains of the slain soldiers will be interred after being accorded due honors for their heroism.

"There were also other NPA terrorists who were wounded from the encounter," he said.

Mazo said following the clash the government troops coordinated with local officials and the PNP-SOCO (Philippine National Police - Scene of the Crime Operatives) for identification and proper disposition of dead bodies of NPA terrorists.

"The Tactical Operations Wing Central ( of the) Philippine Air Force provided air support and casualty evacuation to the entire operation," he said.

Mazo said Maj. Gen. Pio Di?oso III, commander of 8th ID, was saddened with the death not only of the soldiers and their enemies.

"It is very sad to note that with the sacrifice of two soldiers, two more NPA terrorists who are victims of deception also died for a senseless cause, wasting their lives in their failed armed revolution," Dinoso said.

"I encourage the remaining New People’s Army to abandon their armed struggle, lay down their arms and return to the mainstream of society in the comfort of their families and friends," he noted.

"The Stormtroopers Division is willing to help NPA terrorists who wish to surrender and avail the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) being offered by the government," he added. Robina Asido/DMS