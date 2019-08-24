Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr on Friday posted bail after he was arrested Thursday for violating banking laws.

Yasay arrived at Regional Trial Court Branch 10 in Manila City around 11am after he was rushed to Manila Doctors Hospital Thursday evening after experiencing chest pains.

“After posting bail, I now enjoy the status of a provisional freeman. Now the fight for justice and to prove my innocence begins,” he said in his Facebook account.

Yasay posted P240,000 bail for his temporary freedom as the bail is set at P60,000 for each of his four cases and his pre-trial is schedule on September 20 at 8:30 am.

The former Cabinet member was arrested by the Manila Police District after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, through a lawyer, requested for assistance.

In an earlier post, Yasay questioned the involvement of the lawyer for his arrest.

“What was a lawyer coming from a high-priced firm claiming he represented the BSP doing and appearing in a criminal case at additional and scandalous expense of taxpayer’s money to pursue a grave injustice?” he asked.

“I will file a disciplinary action against him and his firm,” he added.

In a warrant of arrest issued by RTC Branch 10, Yasay is facing complaints for several violations of the provisions of Republic Act 8791, the General Banking Law and Republic Act 7653, the New Central Bank Act.

According to records, he was involved in a P350 million anomalous loan for Tierrasud Inc. with other officials from Banco Filipino which they failed to report to BSP.

All of them also failed to correct the violation even after the BSP instructed them to do so. Ella Dionisio/DMS