The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday said there will be re-evaluation of ex-Calauan mayor and convicted rapist-murderer Antonio Sanchez's prison records.

Justice Undersecretary and spokesperson Markk Perete said in a radio interview over dzMM they will see if Sanchez is eligible to be release for good conduct.

Last Tuesday, Bureau of Corrections Undersecretary Nicanor Faeldon announced possible release of Sanchez and 11,000 other inmates after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a new law granting inmates more good conduct time allowance.

"While (former) Mayor Sanchez and many others are potential beneficiaries, the evaluation of record will also be the determinant for their entitlement to the benefits of the law," Perete said after a public outcry against the release of Sanchez.

"What we can assure the public is that the benefits of the law will be given only to those entitles. We will scrutinize the records, make sure that benefits will not be given to the undeserving," he added.

Reports in 2010 revealed that Sanchez was caught hiding P1.5 million worth of shabu hidden in a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary in his cell. Authorities also recovered a flat screen TV and an air conditioning unit in his cell last 2015.

"If ever these reports are confirmed, and again this is subject to evaluation and re-evaluation of the monitoring team, once they are confirmed we can say if he is entitled to the deductions in the first place," explained Perete.

Sanchez was the suspected mastermind behind the rape-slay of University of the Philippines Los Banos student Eileen Sarmenta and friend Allan Gomez in 1993. The ex-mayor was convicted in 1995 for the crimes. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS