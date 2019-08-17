Senator Leila de Lima is back at the Philippine National Police ( PNP) Custodial Center after her eight-hour visit to her ailing mother in Iriga City last Thursday.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said De Lima returned past midnight.

"She returned past midnight due to delay of flight departure and air traffic congestion in NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport)," Banac said.

Early Thursday morning when the senator, who is detained since 2017, left after the court allowed her to visit her ailing mother.

However, the court ordered her to not give statements on her visit. Ella Dionisio/DMS