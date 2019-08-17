The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) awarded more than P14 million to persons who provided information that led to the neutralization of five rebels.

Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs chief, said cash rewards were handed over to five informants in a ceremony led by the AFP Chief of Staff General Benjamin Madrigal Jr, at Silid Lapu-Lapu, General Headquarters Building in Camp Aguinaldo Friday.

Detoyato said Madrigal handed over the cash rewards amounting to P14,250,000 to five individuals whose identities were concealed for their safety.

“Through information shared by tipsters, five CPP-NPA terrorist leaders were either killed or arrested in law enforcement operations conducted by the AFP in coordination with the Philippine National Police,” he said.

Detoyato said “one of the CNT (communist terrorist) leaders killed was Victorio Tesorio who had a P5 million bounty on his head.”

“He was wanted for the crimes of multiple murder and frustrated murder among others, and was listed number 12 in the Joint Order Number 14-2012 of the Department of National Defense and Department of Interior and Local Government (DND-DILG),” he said.

Detoyato said “another high value target is Promencio Abaya Cortez with a P4.8 million bounty.”

“He was arrested in 2017 for crimes of multiple murder, double frustrated murder, rebellion, and attempted murder. He is listed number 26 in the DND-DILG Joint Order on Rewards,” he said.

“He was also involved in the burning of two dump trucks of Philex Mining Corporation in Sitio Tapak, Brgy Ampucao, Itogon, Benguet on February 9, 2017,” he added.

Detoyato said other rebels neutralized were Deomedes Apinado, Mauricio Sagun and Jaime Soledad.

Apinado, who had a P2.2 million bounty, was killed in joint AFP-PNP operation in April 2017.

“He was wanted for four counts of murder. Number 73 in the most-wanted list, ” he said.

“Other CNT leaders arrested were Mauricio Sagun with a P1.7 million bounty and Jaime Soledad with a P550,000 reward on his head. Sagun is wanted for murder and is listed number 85 while Soledad is wanted for 15 counts of murder and is number 73 in the most-wanted list,” he added.

Detoyato said the “monetary rewards are given to any person who furnishes information leading to the surrender, arrest, capture or neutralization of wanted persons for involvement in several grave offenses such as murder, kidnap for ransom, and other heinous crimes.”

“While the AFP sustains its focused military operations against CNTs and other local terrorist groups, it calls for the continuous cooperation of the people as peace, security and the fight against terrorism is a shared responsibility of every Filipino,” he said.

In his remarks, Madrigal expressed his gratitude to the informants and also urged the public to support the governments' fight against terrorists.

“The AFP is grateful for all the informants whose help and cooperation became vital in the neutralization of these criminals who were responsible for heinous and atrocious crimes against our people and the nation,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS