The parents of children who went missing after allegedly joining Anakbayan asked for the help of Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) to file a complaint against the group.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, PNP spokesman Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said around five parents went to CIDG to file a complaint against the Anakbayan group.

“Right after the Senate hearing, some parents already went to CIDG but they did not come all at once,” Banac said.

He said the CIDG are investigating what charges can they file against the group.

During the Senate hearing last week, parents of the students from different universities said their children went missing after they were allegedly recruited by the leftist group.

But in a Facebook post, one of the students said he joined the group to fight for the country.

In the same hearing, the CIDG said they filed cases for trafficking in persons and exploitation of minors against members of Anakbayan, including its chairperson, Vencer Crisostomo. Ella Dionisio/DMS