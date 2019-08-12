The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Sunday said that a female Sri Lankan, who was allegedly one of the suspected suicide bombers in the country, came forward to deny the allegation.

According to AFP spokesperson Marine Brigadier Genral Edgard Arevalo, the identified alleged terrorist who fled from Sri Lanka to Philippines has already filed an affidavit to the National Bureau of Investigation.

"We have obtained information that one of the alleged 'suicide bombers,' Victoria Sophia Sto. Domingo, has executed an affidavit to the National Bureau of Investigation's Counter-Terrorism Division (NBI-CTD) on 22 July 2019," Arevalo said in a statement.

He said that in the affidavit, Sto. Domingo denied that she and her fiance identified as Mark Kevin Samhoon are suicide bombers.

Arevalo said that Sto. Domingo also denied allegation against her mother, Anarkalie Dulara Palliyaguruge Sto. Domingo, that she is a "terrorist financier."

"She claims further that her father, Diosdado Manolette Mortalla Sto. Domingo was behind the tagging and the tipping of the lie to the authorities," he said.

"This appears to be family matters where relationship has gone awry and went from bad to worst," he added.

Arevalo said they will still validate and verify reports of the alleged Sri Lankan militants in the country.

Meanwhile, AFP chief of staff General Benjamin Madrigal urged the public to remain clam and to not be susceptible to "unconfirmed media reports and information from individuals or groups whose reports come from unverified sources or are yet to be validated."

Philippine National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Bernardo Banac also said they are already cooperating with AFP.

"We are in coordination with the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) in validating information circulating that some foreign terrorists are allegedly in Luzon to conduct terror acts," he said in a television interview.

"Right now there's nothing to worry about. The situation here is under control. We urge the community to report anything unusual in their surroundings to authorities," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS