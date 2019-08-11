President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he does not consider giving gifts to policemen out of generosity as bribery.

In a speech at Camp Crame in Quezon City, Duterte said he will not punish policemen for accepting gifts if the family or individuals thank them for a successful operation.

“It is not bribery because it is allowed by the law. What I mean is if there is generosity and then the anti-graft ( law) said you cannot accept a gift, that’s nonsense,” he said.

“If you're able to solve a crime, and the family would like to be generous to you, or would nurture a feeling of gratitude for what you accomplished, then by all means, accept it,” he added.

Duterte said he also doesn’t mind if some policemen are earning extra money through video machine games such as “video karera” (virtual horse racing).

But while he agreed, he told them to not engage in corruption or win through illegal means.

“Just don’t cheat. If you are just content of maybe you want P50,000 and you're able to get something like P25,000 or P20,000, be content. Do not allow your greed to run away with all the- you know duping,” said Duterte.

“That’s for me, I will not punish you,” Duterte said.

After agreeing with all these acts, Duterte remind policemen to keep their integrity intact as they uphold the highest ethical and professional standards in public service.

“As we mark this significant milestone, I enjoin the entire organization to control its efforts to enforce the rule of law, prevent and control corruption and maintain peace and order, and ensure public safety and internal security,” he said.

“In all of these undertakings, I call upon you to keep your integrity intact as you uphold the highest ethical and professional standards in public service,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS