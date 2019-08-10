The southwest monsoon brought moderate to heavy rains even as Typhoon Hanna left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Friday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

According to a report by Pagasa, as of 12:30 am Typhoon Hanna left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Pagasa also said moderate to heavy monsoon rains were experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and northern portions of Palawan including Calamian Islands.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy monsoon rains occured in Metro Manila, Western Visayas, and the rest of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Central Luzon, and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan).

The weather bureau said light to moderate with intermittent heavy monsoon rains will be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, and Bataan Saturday.

Residents near flood and landslide prone areas were urged to take precautionary measures and were asked to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices.

"Gusty conditions will continue over most of Luzon and Visayas due to the enhanced southwest monsoon," Pagasa said.

Fisherfolks with small boats are not advised to venture over seaboards of Luzon and Visayas and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao due to potentially rough seas. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS