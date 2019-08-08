The Davao City Council wants President President Rodrigo Duterte to lift martial law in his hometown with its improved peace and order situation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the city government said the Council approved Tuesday a resolution, authored by Councilor Mabel Acosta, requesting Duterte to exempt the city from martial law.

"Yes, correct," Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio told the Manila Shimbun when asked if there was such a resolution.

She said they came out with a resolution after making an assessment.

"We assessed the need for martial law and how it relates to the situation of Davao City," the presidential daughter said.

She noted that the local government consulted the Police Regional Office XI and the Armed Forces of the Philippines and asked for their assessment.

The city government said Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte also supports the move.

"An exemption from the coverage of martial law will bolster the city's promotion as a tourism and investment destination," the local government said.

The resolution was passed after the Police Regional Office 11, the Eastern Mindanao Command and the 10th Infantry Division certified that the city could be exempted from the coverage of martial law, it said.

It noted that when the President declared martial law in 2017, the city's tourism and investment campaign was affected.

Duterte-Carpio said they have yet to forward to the Office of the President their recommendation.

"We will submit a letter when we have compiled all the documents that are to be made references and basis for our request," she said.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo has yet to issue a statement on the move of the Davao City Council.

Duterte placed the entire Mindanao under martial law in May 2017 after the terrorist ISIS-Maute group occupied Marawi City.

Martial law remains in effect in southern Philippines until end of this year.

Panelo earlier said it would be up to security and local officials if martial law imposition would be extended in Mindanao after December 31. Celerina Monte/DMS