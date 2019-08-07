Tropical Storm 'Hanna' on Tuesday intensified into a severe tropical storm and is moving north-northwest, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

According to Aldczar Aurelio, Pagasa weather specialist, as of 3 pm the center of 'Hanna' was seen at 780 kilometers east of Kalayan, Cagayan.

One low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility ( PAR) and a tropical storm which is outside PAR are being observed by Pagasa.

'Hanna' has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 125 kilometers per hour.

'Hanna' is moving north-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour.

"It is expected that Hanna will move towards Taiwan," Aurelio said during a press briefing.

Moderate to monsoon rains are expected until Wednesday morning over Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Western Visayas, Zambales, and Bataan.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with occasional rainshowers and thunderstorms will affect Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Bicol Region, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Visayas.

"Based on the forecast track, by Wednesday afternoon Hanna will intensify into a typhoon," Aurelio added.

But 'Hanna' will not make landfall, according to Pagasa.

Yellow or heavy rainfall warning is raised over Oriental Mindoro where floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas are possible.

Pagasa advises residents in affected areas to cooperate with local disaster risk and reduction management office and continue monitoring updates issued by the weather bureau.

Fisherfolks with small seacrafts are also urged not to venture out over seaboards of Luzon and Visayas and northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS