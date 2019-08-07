Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana issued a memorandum circular to support the Department of Health (DOH) in its efforts to stop the dengue epidemic in the country.

"I, as the chairman of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) issued a memorandum circular subject, enjoining all member agencies to support the nationwide dengue epidemic response," Lorenzana told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

"It means all the member agencies of the NDRRMC will now support the efforts of the DOH to stop this epidemic, or eliminate this epidemic once and for all," he explained.

Earlier Tuesday, the Department of Health ( DOH) declared a state of national dengue epidemic following the growing number of dengue cases and deaths in the country.

Lorenzana said there is no need to declare state of national emergency or calamity as the epidemic only affects some parts of the country.

"We not yet declaring a national emergency or state of calamity because its not nationwide. There are areas that are highly affected and there are areas with small number of cases. It's up to the provinces, or towns or cities to declare their own state of calamity," he said. Robina Asido/DMS