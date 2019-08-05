President Rodrigo Duterte is set to visit China this month, according to Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

In an interview by Radyo Inquirer on Sunday, Panelo said the date of the President's trip is still being arranged.

“There are no exact dates (yet),” he said.

Panelo said Duterte and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, will most likely discuss issues that they need to address, including the territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

“Maybe they will discuss everything they need to talk. Also the trade relations, cultural exchanges, people-to-people, and the aid they are giving us and what help we still need,” he said.

In a separate interview, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said Duterte will meet Xi by the end of August and he is also planning to watch the 2019 FIBA World Cup where the Philippine Team will play in Foshan, China.

“The President’s trip is being worked out. He will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping maybe towards the end of August (and) he also plans to watch the FIBA World Cup,” said Go, a close ally of Duterte.

“It’s very rare for the President to witness something like this. It’s been a long while since the Philippines qualified for the FIBA World Cup. I think first time in 50 years that we are qualified. It will happen in China,” he added.

If the trip will push through, this will be Duterte's fifth time to visit China since he assumed the presidency in 2016. Ella Dionisio/DMS