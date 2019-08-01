The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Franchising Board (LTFRB), stakeholders, and provincial bus operators agreed to set the dry run for provincial bus ban in EDSA on August 7.

MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said since there is no order from the Supreme Court regarding this, they will not be able to impose sanctions during the dry run.

However, MMDA will still observe the window hour scheme for the provincial buses, he said.

Under the window hour scheme, provincial buses will be allowed to enter and drop off passengers from 10 pm to 4 am.

In line with the MMDA memorandum circular, passengers will only be allowed to alight at designated common terminals.

"The buses can stop in Araneta, PITX, Valenzuela, as long as it is a common terminal. They are not allowed to go straight to private terminals or terminals owned by private operators," Garcia explained.

"The (private) terminals will not be closed," said Garcia.

He said that even though the private terminals will not be closed, they will make sure the terminals will be vacant throughout the dry run.

MMDA said they will not disclose a final timetable but Garcia said it will continue until it is able to evaluate hits and misses of the policy.

"Hopefully in a week, we will see what are the lapses and after that (will be) the full implementation (of the policy)," he added.

The policy aims to minimize the bus terminals used by city and provincial buses in Metro Manila.

"MMDA plans to cut down the 97 terminals in Metro Manila. There should instead only four big integrated terminals," Garcia said.

It is also expected to improve traffic in EDSA and provide passengers better commuting experience. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS