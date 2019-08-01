The Philippine National Police ( PNP) ordered the relief of Police Colonel Raul Tacaca as Negros Oriental provincial director to give way for an impartial investigation on the killings in the province.

In a statement Wednesday, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac confirmed the relief of Tacaca.

“PNP Chief, Police General Oscar Albayalde ordered for the relief of Police Colonel Raul Tacaca to give way for an impartial investigation,” he said.

Banac said Police Col. Angelito Dumangeng, deputy Central Visayas regional director for operations, will act as concurrent officer-in-charge of the provincial police office.

“Police General Albayalde likewise ordered for the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) under Police Major General Elmo Sarona to spearhead the conduct of probe of the spate of killings in Negros Oriental province for the past few days,” he said.

After the killing of four police intelligence officers, killings have continued in Negros Oriental, with the toll at around 18 people. Ella Dionisio/DMS