Malacanang shrugged off on Tuesday the possible displacement of thousands of workers due to temporary stoppage of operations of lotto outlets and other establishments run by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ( PCSO).

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said there are times some people need to sacrifice for the welfare of many others.

"As of now, none," he said when asked of the government's intervention to assist workers who could be affected due to the closure of lotto outlets and other PCSO stores.

He expressed belief those who would be displaced would not suffer much.

"They have earned a lot during those times that they were operating, so I'm sure they have the fund to live by," he said.

"When they were not yet employees, haven't they survived? Do not underestimate the human spirit of Filipinos. When a storm or any disaster comes or no matter how many times we fall, we can still rise up," Panelo said.

He added that the closure of PCSO outlets and other establishments is temporary.

"The President wants to rid massive corruption and he has to do something about it," he said.

Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said the government would not discontinue its assistance to the indigent Filipinos, especially those who need medical help.

He said the Office of the President, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, Department of Health, and Department of Social Welfare and Development, among others, could provide aid to them.

Under the PCSO Charter, 30 percent of its net receipts shall be allocated to Charity Fund, such as to support health programs, medical assistance and services and charities of national character.

Last Friday night, Duterte ordered all gaming schemes of PCSO stopped due to alleged massive corruption.

But Duterte has yet to name people allegedly involved in the irregularities. Celerina Monte/DMS