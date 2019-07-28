A city councilor, former mayor, and three others were killed in separate shooting incidents Saturday in Negros Oriental.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Edilberto Euraoba III, Negros Oriental police spokesperson, said around 12:14 am Councilor Ramon Jalandoni was shot dead inside his house in Barangay Panubigan at Canlaon City.

Police said unidentified gunmen stormed into Jalandoni's house and shot him using an unknown caliber of long firearm. The suspects fled.

Jalandoni was rushed to Canlaon City District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

At 2:30 am ex-Ayungon Mayor Edsel Enardecido and cousin Leo Enardecido were also gunned down inside their residence.

Authorities said unidentified suspects barged into the former mayor's house at Barangay Tampocon 1 in Ayungon and shot him and his cousin to death.

Police added that barangay captain Ernesto Posadas of Panubigan was also killed shortly after the earlier incidents.

On Friday night, Fedirico Sabijon of Barangay 3, Siaton was shot by unidentified men in a motorcycle. He was declared dead on arrival at the Siaton District Hospital.

Police are pursuing the suspects. The five victims are among the casualties in the recent series of killings in Negros Oriental. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS