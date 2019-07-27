The wife of a Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) member was killed while two others, including a child, were wounded after an improvised explosive device (IED) accidentally exploded in North Cotabato on Thursday.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) spokesman, said the IED was kept inside the house of BIFF member Alimoden Masla at Kabasalan, Pikit, North Cotabato.

“Masla is a follower of BIFF key leader Abdul Haber Usman, alias Commander Edsgrapil, under Bungos' faction,” he said.

“Edsgrafil and his cohorts safekeep, transport, and dispatch IEDs kept at their houses in Sitio Butilen, Barangay Kabasalan,” he added.

Encinas said government troops launched security operation against the BIFF and ISIS groups in Brgy Dasawao, Sharif Saydona Mustapha Thursday morning.

“Due to the carelessness of these lawless terrorists groups they accidentally triggered an explosion of the IEDs being kept in their houses,” he added

Ecinas said Masla and his 10-year-old son were critically wounded while his wife died.

He said the security operation was launched by the military following the reported plan of the BIFF to conduct IED attacks in urban and populated areas in Central Mindanao.

Encinas said “their safe houses served as the launching point of bombings perpetrated by BIFF in North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat, posing an imminent threat to all residents in Central Mindanao and in nearby regions.”

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Western Mindanao Command, said “the military will never allow these terror groups to thrive in the area and terrorize the people of Central Mindanao.”

“We will work hand in hand with other government agencies to maintain peace and security so that the BARMM government can serve the people without interruption," he said.

“We will sustain our campaign to defeat peace spoilers and engage local leaders and the community in order to secure the coveted peace and development in the BARMM,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS