President Rodrigo Duterte has raised to P3 million the bounty for those who could give information that would lead to the arrest or even neutralization of alleged members of the Neople's Army responsible for the death of four policemen in Ayungon, Negros Oriental.

In a speech in Ilocos Sur, Duterte said he would continue to raise the reward until the perpetrators have been arrested or neutralized.

"So the other night, I raised the first one million. The other night I was before the governors and mayors, I said, 'I'm raising it to two million (pesos)'. Now, I'm here, I'm raising it to three million (pesos). Bring the head of that son of a b****," he said.

"It will keep on increasing and the pressure that goes with it. Because after that, when it (bounty) reaches to 20 million (pesos), I will say, bring me the head of the leader," he said.

The NPA reportedly owned up to the killing of the four cops, who were shot in the head, while one's throat was slashed. Celerina Monte/DMS