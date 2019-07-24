Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Philippines cannot progress until internal security threats are "eradicated".

"Lorenzana emphasized that the country cannot progress until the menace of terrorism and communist insurgency is eradicated," said Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) public affairs service chief.

Lorenzana mentioned this duing the post-SONA press conference held at the ASEAN Theater at the Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

He said Lorenzana also emphasized that "the Defense Department is constantly improving the capabilities of the Armed Forces by procuring more defense equipment as well as pushing for legislative measures that will help secure our communities."

Andolong mentioned that "the Department of National Defense has been supporting the passage of a new law to amend the Republic Act 9372 or the Human Security Act of 2007."

"The Department believes that it is necessary to pass such amendments to enhance our security forces’ efforts to enforce our laws and protect our people," he said.

"The DND has also been consistent in its call for the Filipino people to closely work with the authorities and remain united in the prevention and countering of violent extremism in the country," he added. Robina Asido/DMS