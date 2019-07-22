President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday visited the wake of four policemen ambushed by the alleged New People's Army ( NPA) and announced a one million peso reward for the capture of the perpetrators in Negros Oriental.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte condole with the bereaved families of the four police who were allegedly killed by the NPA in Barangay Mabato, Ayungon.

After the visit, Duterte had a command conference with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) where he was updated on the investigation regarding the incident.

According to Panelo, during the command conference Duterte announced the reward.

"According to the chief executive, a P 1 million reward will be given for the capture, whether dead or alive, of the masterminds, perpetrators, and main shooters of the four police intel personnel," Panelo said.

"A P 50,000 reward, on the other hand, will be given for the capture, of all the conspirators involved in this felonious activity," he added.

Panelo also expressed condolences to the family of the victims and assured them those responsible will be punished under the rule of law.

"We will ensure that justice will be served to those behind this condemnable offense against our peace enforcers. The full force of the law will come crushing down on the perpetrators," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS