Eight elementary students and one teacher died while 15 were injured as the mini- dump truck they were riding fell on its right side Friday morning in Cebu City.

Thirty-eight students and teachers from Nangka Elementary School and San Antonio Elementary School were headed to a district athletic meet organized by the Department of Education (DepEd).

Investigation revealed that around 7:40 am the mini-dump truck traversed Sitio Lingatong in Barangay Upper Becerril when the driver, identified as Danilo Niere, lost control of the vehicle while manuvering in a curved and descending portion of the road.

The mini-dump truck fell on its right side. The truck is owned by the municipal government of Boljoon, police said.

The eight students who perished were identified by authorities as Jerome Niere, 11; Mary Ann Filipino, 12; Janna Delos Santos, 12; Clint Isidore Dugang, 10; Jeffereson Jorpo, 11; Alexander Villanueva, 20; and Riza Mae Vinan, 10.

A 40-year-old teacher, Victoria Gorozon, was also found dead.

The injured passengers were identified as Danilo Niere, the truck driver; Angel Ceciban, 10; Elvie Jean Gorozon, 9; Aga Oliveros, 12; Reyan Jhade Bentazal, 10; Lutchie May Romeo Rota, 11; Roy Quadero Endrina, 9; Alexes Mitch Alloso, 10; Analyn Legarte, 10; Mark Louie Culanag, 10; Thea Joy Felipe, 8; Roxan May Endrina,11; Chan Love Mie Endrina, 27; Imee Clear Rivas, 11, and Annrose Niere, 11.

The victims were brought to hospitals in Boljoon, Vicente Sotto, Carcar and Oslob.

In a statement, DepEd said the Schools Division Superintendent of Cebu Province was instructed to visit the site and aid the victims.

"The Regional Office also issued a memorandum to its field units to appeal for financial assistance to the victims," DepEd added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS