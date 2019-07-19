At least two people died because of Topical Storm ''Falcon'' in Cagayan Valley.

Anatacio Macalan, head of the Cagayan Valley Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) identified the fatalities as Carlos Sedong, 46, from Gattaran and Judith Berbano, 42, from Abulug.

Macalan said Sedong was trying to cross Dummun River when he was carried by strong water current last Tuesday.

"He crossed the river when the water current was strong, so he did not make it. He was thrown out by the strong current," he said.

Macalan said Berbano and her husband were on a boat to gather uprooted firewood when their boat capsized after being hit by big waves along Abulug River last Wednesday.

"The husband was recovered but the wife was found dead," he said.

Based on their latest report, Cagayan Valley PDRRMO showed that a total of 284 families or 1,385 individuals from nine towns of Cagayan Valley were affected by ''Falcon''.

As of 12 pm, the Philippine Coast Guard has recorded a total of 42 passengers and one vessel stranded in Camarines Sur and Antique ports. Robina Asido/DMS