Mobile phone signals are expected to be jammed on Monday during President Rodrigo Duterte's fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

National Capital Region Police director Major General Guillermo Eleazar on Wednesday said temporary interference in cellular phone signals may be implemented for security purposes during the SONA.

"For the past years there were signal jams. We are discussing it with the PSG (Presidential Security Group) but I believe probably part of their protocol is to have temporary suspension of telecom services on time that the president is there (House of Representatives)," Eleazar said in an ambush interview at the Quezon City Sports Club.

Eleazar said mobile phone signal interruption will take place until after Duterte delivers his speech and leaves the House of Representatives.

"If the president is not there, there is no need to suspend the telecom services in the area since it also helps us in our coordination," he added.

Eleazar said so far there are no threats monitored by authorities during the SONA. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS