President Rodrigo Duterte urged on Tuesday the concerned government task force to work doubly hard to end the country's communist insurgency problem.

In a speech during the awarding of the housing units to former members of the New People's Army in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, Duterte also asked the rebel returnees to maximize the opportunity to return into the mainstream of society by being responsible, productive, peaceful and law-abiding citizens.

"I hope that today’s event will continue to encourage the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, the Task Force Balik-Loob, and their local counterparts to work doubly hard in addressing the problems of insurgency so that our people can enjoy safer and more secure [communities] ," he said.

"As we come together and conduct the first demilitarization of surrendered firearms as part of the E-CLIP, let us take this occasion as a significant step towards ending unlawful violence and strengthening our commitment in implementing progressive reforms," he added.

E-CLIP or the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) aims to facilitate the mainstreaming of the former rebels as productive citizens as well as enhance the capacities of the Local Government Units and the non-government agencies to help them reconstruct their identities as part of the community.

It includes giving of cash and livelihood assistance to former rebels. Celerina Monte/DMS