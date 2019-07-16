A Philippine Navy contingent, which left Monday for Russia, will visit a Russian submarine during its port call in Vladivostok next week.

"PN sailors and marines are expected to participate in the Russian Navy celebration in Vladivostok, as well as visits to Russian naval facilities to exchange expertise, especially with a scheduled visit in one of their submarines," Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman said on Monday.

Zata said the send-off ceremony for the Philippine Navy delegation on BRP Davao Del Sur with helicopter detachment afloat was held at Pier 13 in South Harbor, Manila Monday.

The Philippine Navy delegation is expected to arrive on July 24 in Vladivostok and will staythere until July 29. It is the second visit by a Navy delegation to Russia.

Zata said the port visit to Russia and its participation in Naval Parade convey the PN's ''commitment in promoting multilateral cooperation."

"It is an affirmation of its commitment in collaborating with other navies to promote peace and stability in the region," he said.

The Navy contingent is headed by Captain Richard Gonzaga which is comprised of 300-strong sailors and marines from the different units of the Navy composed of an air detachment, special operations and training," he said.

Zata said the ceremony was overseen by the chief of naval Staff, Philippine Navy Rear Admiral Loumer Bernabe.

Bernabe said the visit hopes to broaden the Navy's '' horizon on capacity building and another opportunity for us to continue and strengthen our bilateral military cooperation and diplomatic relationship with the Russian Federation and other counterparts.''

Bernabe said the visit will also serve ''as an avenue to explore resolutions on issues and concerns mutual to all maritime countries." Robina Asido/DMS