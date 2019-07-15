Two police officers died in an encounter with members of the New People’s Army in Bato, Camarines Sur early Sunday morning.

Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, identified the victims as Patrolman Prince Lagdameo and Master Sergeant Sotero Javier, both members of 2nd Camarines Sur Police Mobile Force Company (CSPMFC).

In a police report, Calubaquib said the two victims were conducting intelligence operations together with their team at Barangay Payak in Bato, Camarines Sur when they encountered around 18 NPA rebels.

The firefight lasted for about 20 minutes and resulted to the injury of the two policemen. They were immediately brought to a hospital but both were declared dead on arrival.

Authorities are now conducting pursuit operation against the rebels. Ella Dionisio/DMS